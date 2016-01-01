See All Family Doctors in Ashland, WI
Mark Brown, PA-C

Family Medicine
Map Pin Small Ashland, WI
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mark Brown, PA-C

Mark Brown, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ashland, WI. 

Mark Brown works at Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic in Ashland, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mark Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Mark Brown, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1003468760
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

