Molly Hawley, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Molly Hawley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky, School Of Nursing and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Molly Hawley works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    3581 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Birth Control
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Family Planning Services
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Menopause
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Well Baby Care
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 17, 2021
    Molly Hawley is caring, listens to patients issues, is not in a hurry to get to the next patient, prompt about follow up appointments.
    LFM — Aug 17, 2021
    About Molly Hawley, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1316179286
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky, School Of Nursing
    • 2001
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Joseph Hospital

