Molly Hoover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Molly Hoover
Offers telehealth
Overview of Molly Hoover
Molly Hoover is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Molly Hoover works at
Molly Hoover's Office Locations
-
1
Covenant Healthcare1447 N Harrison St, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 671-5757
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Molly Hoover?
Molly was AMAZING! After I turned 18, I was sent to an “adult” neurologist. Now I’m having a hard time finding someone like Molly. She got it to where my medications were limited and I was a lot healthier than when I went in. She genuinely listened to me. Understood when I was frustrated. Never pressured anything. She was just overall amazing. By far the best - and I mean BEST doctor I’ve ever had. In my entire life. I will forever we thankful for my experience with Molly.
About Molly Hoover
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285107870
Frequently Asked Questions
Molly Hoover accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Molly Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Molly Hoover works at
2 patients have reviewed Molly Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Hoover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.