Molly Hoover

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Molly Hoover

Molly Hoover is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI. 

Molly Hoover works at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Molly Hoover's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Covenant Healthcare
    1447 N Harrison St, Saginaw, MI 48602 (989) 671-5757
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Molly was AMAZING! After I turned 18, I was sent to an "adult" neurologist. Now I'm having a hard time finding someone like Molly. She got it to where my medications were limited and I was a lot healthier than when I went in. She genuinely listened to me. Understood when I was frustrated. Never pressured anything. She was just overall amazing. By far the best - and I mean BEST doctor I've ever had. In my entire life. I will forever we thankful for my experience with Molly.
    Kendra — Jan 04, 2023
    About Molly Hoover

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285107870
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Molly Hoover has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Molly Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Molly Hoover works at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Molly Hoover’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Molly Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Hoover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

