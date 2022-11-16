Molly Maranto, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Molly Maranto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Molly Maranto, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Molly Maranto, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Molly Maranto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Shreveport Family Medicine5621 N Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Molly Maranto?
My hip was really hurting bad and X-rays .and she figured it out and I am doing better.thanks to her time and knowledge. Very caring person
About Molly Maranto, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1497788517
Frequently Asked Questions
Molly Maranto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Molly Maranto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Molly Maranto using Healthline FindCare.
Molly Maranto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Molly Maranto works at
11 patients have reviewed Molly Maranto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Maranto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Maranto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Maranto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.