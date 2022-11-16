See All Family Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Molly Maranto, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Molly Maranto, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Molly Maranto works at North Shreveport Family Medicine in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Shreveport Family Medicine
    5621 N Market St, Shreveport, LA 71107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • WK Pierremont Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peoples Health
    • PHCS
    • PPO Plus
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 16, 2022
    My hip was really hurting bad and X-rays .and she figured it out and I am doing better.thanks to her time and knowledge. Very caring person
    Nov 16, 2022
    About Molly Maranto, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497788517
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Molly Maranto, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Molly Maranto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Molly Maranto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Molly Maranto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Molly Maranto works at North Shreveport Family Medicine in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Molly Maranto’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Molly Maranto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Maranto.

