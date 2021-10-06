Molly McIntyre, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Molly McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Molly McIntyre, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Molly McIntyre, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Coraopolis, PA.
Molly McIntyre works at
Locations
Three Rivers Dermatology980 Beaver Grade Rd Ste 10A, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-4911Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Molly has EXCELLENT bedside manner. Her demeanor is sweet and calming. She is thorough with her skin exams and always lets you know what she is going to do and confirms that it's okay with you. She explains herself very well, and listens to your concerns. You can tell that she truly cares about her patients and her work. She found and removed a precancerous mole, and could not have been more sweet and gentle throughout the entire process. I was nervous but her calming and caring demeanor truly made me feel comfortable. I suggest everybody sees a dermatologist at least once a year, and don't hesitate to make an appointment with Molly because she is the best!
About Molly McIntyre, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1942596457
Education & Certifications
- Penn State
Frequently Asked Questions
Molly McIntyre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Molly McIntyre accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Molly McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
157 patients have reviewed Molly McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly McIntyre.
