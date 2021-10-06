See All Dermatologists in Coraopolis, PA
Molly McIntyre, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (157)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Molly McIntyre, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Coraopolis, PA. 

Molly McIntyre works at Three Rivers Dermatology, Coraopolis PA in Coraopolis, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Three Rivers Dermatology
    980 Beaver Grade Rd Ste 10A, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 262-4911
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Acne Scars
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Acne Scars

Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Erythema Ab Igne Chevron Icon
Erythema Chronicum Migrans Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Vulgaris Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Alba Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Porokeratosis - Disseminated Superficial Actinic 1 Chevron Icon
Pruritic Urticarial Papules and Plaques of Pregnancy (PUPPPS) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 157 ratings
    Patient Ratings (157)
    5 Star
    (156)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 06, 2021
    Molly has EXCELLENT bedside manner. Her demeanor is sweet and calming. She is thorough with her skin exams and always lets you know what she is going to do and confirms that it's okay with you. She explains herself very well, and listens to your concerns. You can tell that she truly cares about her patients and her work. She found and removed a precancerous mole, and could not have been more sweet and gentle throughout the entire process. I was nervous but her calming and caring demeanor truly made me feel comfortable. I suggest everybody sees a dermatologist at least once a year, and don't hesitate to make an appointment with Molly because she is the best!
    Kay — Oct 06, 2021
    Photo: Molly McIntyre, PA-C
    About Molly McIntyre, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1942596457
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Penn State
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Molly McIntyre, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Molly McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Molly McIntyre has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Molly McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Molly McIntyre works at Three Rivers Dermatology, Coraopolis PA in Coraopolis, PA. View the full address on Molly McIntyre’s profile.

    157 patients have reviewed Molly McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly McIntyre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

