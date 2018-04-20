See All Family Doctors in Santa Cruz, CA
Molly Waite, PA

Family Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Molly Waite, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Molly Waite works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA with other offices in Soquel, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 411, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    4700 Soquel Dr, Soquel, CA 95073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 20, 2018
    Very kind, straightforward and sensitive. Strong advocate.
    — Apr 20, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Molly Waite, PA
    About Molly Waite, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1386850246
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Dominican Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Molly Waite, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Molly Waite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Molly Waite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Molly Waite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Molly Waite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Molly Waite.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Molly Waite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Molly Waite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

