Molly Willis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Molly Willis
Offers telehealth
Overview of Molly Willis
Molly Willis is a Nurse Practitioner in San Diego, CA.
Molly Willis' Office Locations
-
1
Ucsd Dept. of Psychiatry140 Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-7795
- Cigna
About Molly Willis
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275921264
Frequently Asked Questions
Molly Willis accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Molly Willis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
