Dr. Momi Yamanaka, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Momi Yamanaka, PHD is a Psychologist in Indianapolis, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8350 Craig St, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 983-1119
- 2 7739 E 88th St, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 983-1119
-
3
Psychology and Counseling Associates13295 Illinois St Ste 220, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 983-1119Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Momi Yamanaka, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Japanese
- 1952494411
Frequently Asked Questions
