Mona Nasser, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mona Nasser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mona Nasser, LMHC
Overview
Mona Nasser, LMHC is a Counselor in West Palm Beach, FL.
Mona Nasser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Restoring Hope of the Palm Beaches, LLC2465 Mercer Ave Ste 204, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 309-3188Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Restoring Hope of the Palm Beaches, LLC1301 S Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 309-3188
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mona Nasser?
I have seen Mona for years and there is not one problem she cannot solve with you, key word: WITH. Mona makes sure to not figure out your problems FOR you but makes sure you are doing the work for yourself. This was monumental in helping me get back on my journey to success and I could not have done it without her. She helped me out of a hole of betrayal that I didn’t think I would find myself in, and she was pivotal in lending me a helping hand out of that hole. I am forever grateful for what she’s done for me and my family, now and in the future. Much Love Mona!!
About Mona Nasser, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1063851152
Education & Certifications
- Palm Beach Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions
Mona Nasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mona Nasser works at
90 patients have reviewed Mona Nasser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mona Nasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mona Nasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mona Nasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.