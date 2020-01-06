See All Counselors in Oak Lawn, IL
Mona Mason, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mona Mason, LCPC is a Counselor in Oak Lawn, IL. 

Mona Mason works at Sudhir M Gokhale MD in Oak Lawn, IL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sudhir M Gokhale MD
    10522 S Cicero Ave Ste 202, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 636-2211
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 5 ratings
    Jan 06, 2020
    Mona is the consummate professional. She tactfully asks strategic questions to initiate dialogue regarding issues I have and issues that she noted in previous sessions. She is a thoughtful listener and very calculated with her responses. She approaches her dialog in a non-confrontational manner that challenges your thought process and proposes alternate, well-grounded ways to entertain different positive perceptions of situations. The quality that I like most about Mona is that she is very straight forward in her consultations. She has no issues tactfully calling out issues which are being avoided. Her perceptions are spot on and she calls a spade a spade! Isn’t that what we really need in a therapist? I use methods that Mona had taught me daily. Mona has impacted my life like no other therapist to the extent that I think of her and talk about her to others on a frequent basis. If you truly want to improve your life through therapy, contacting Mona Mason should be first on your list.
    Kevin — Jan 06, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mona Mason, LCPC
    About Mona Mason, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992145742
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mona Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mona Mason works at Sudhir M Gokhale MD in Oak Lawn, IL. View the full address on Mona Mason’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Mona Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mona Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mona Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mona Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

