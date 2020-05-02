Mona Mikael accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mona Mikael
Overview of Mona Mikael
Mona Mikael is a Neuropsychologist in Pasadena, CA.
Mona Mikael's Office Locations
Neuro-Rehab Psychological Consultation & Treatment Services, Inc.595 E Colorado Blvd Ste 307, Pasadena, CA 91101 Directions (626) 710-7838
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was referredtoDr. Mikael by my Neurologist I had brain damage through years of football in High school and college. A motor cycle accident and added dementia. Dr. Mikael has met with or spoken to all of my doctors as well as my children and has kept everyone aware of my issues. My meeting with Dr,Mikael and her counsel has directed me thru nearly 7of my last productive years
About Mona Mikael
- Neuropsychology
- English, Persian
- 1588862536
Mona Mikael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mona Mikael speaks Persian.
