Mon E Merriweather
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mon E Merriweather is a Counselor in Suwanee, GA.
Locations
Dr. Monée N. Merriweather1000 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Ste 6424, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 665-2562Tuesday2:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 8:00pmThursday2:00pm - 8:00pmFriday2:00pm - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience, she went above and beyond for me. Sessions were very helpful
About Mon E Merriweather
- Counseling
- English
- 1972735678
Frequently Asked Questions
Mon E Merriweather accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mon E Merriweather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Mon E Merriweather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mon E Merriweather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mon E Merriweather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mon E Merriweather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.