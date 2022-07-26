Dr. Monica Brown, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Brown, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Baymeadows Vision Center8081 Philips Hwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 290-5675
I just went for a routine eye exam. I found the staff to be exceptional and customer oriented. The checkin process as a new patient was seamless. Reception staff was ver efficient and very cordial. Gabby the technician was very thorough and explained the tests she performed. Dr Brown was awesome, very knowledgeable and explained in detail her findings. I fully understood everything we discussed. Kimberly helped me with the check out process, she made sure to read Dr. Brown’s notes and took care of all the things I needed. I would definitely recommend my friends and family.
- Optometry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
814 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.