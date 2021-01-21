See All Nurse Practitioners in Covington, LA
Monica Butz, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Monica Butz, APRN

Monica Butz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA. 

Monica Butz works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Monica Butz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Covington
    1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 875-2828
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

Allergies
Dizziness
Excision of Skin Lesion
Allergies
Dizziness
Excision of Skin Lesion

Allergies
Dizziness
Excision of Skin Lesion
Hearing Loss
Sinusitis
Skin Lesion Biopsy
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 21, 2021
    Looking back trying to figure out a medical issue and have to give my thanks and admiration to Monica. I had been referred from an allergist who thought I may have LPR, not well know in 2018. This after years of allergy treatments, thankful for Ochsner doc who said I didn't have allergies ,and migraine headaches She diagnosed LPR and gave me advice which I follow to this day. She offered the most through advice on how to treat reflux and of course finally having a diagnosis was invaluable and greatly reduced frequency of symptoms. She was very thorough and very knowledgable in putting together information from various sources to arrive at a diagnosis, something that specialist are often unable to do. I recommend her highly
    — Jan 21, 2021
    About Monica Butz, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265435754
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Butz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Butz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Monica Butz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Monica Butz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monica Butz works at Ochsner Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. View the full address on Monica Butz’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Monica Butz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Butz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Butz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Butz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

