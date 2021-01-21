Monica Butz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Butz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica Butz, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Monica Butz, APRN
Monica Butz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, LA.
Monica Butz works at
Monica Butz's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Covington1000 Ochsner Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 875-2828Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Looking back trying to figure out a medical issue and have to give my thanks and admiration to Monica. I had been referred from an allergist who thought I may have LPR, not well know in 2018. This after years of allergy treatments, thankful for Ochsner doc who said I didn't have allergies ,and migraine headaches She diagnosed LPR and gave me advice which I follow to this day. She offered the most through advice on how to treat reflux and of course finally having a diagnosis was invaluable and greatly reduced frequency of symptoms. She was very thorough and very knowledgable in putting together information from various sources to arrive at a diagnosis, something that specialist are often unable to do. I recommend her highly
About Monica Butz, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265435754
