Overview of Monica Cantu, FNP-C

Monica Cantu, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Monica Cantu works at Methodist Physicians iMED Healthcare Associates in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Monica Cantu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    IMED Healthcare Associates
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 405, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 404-0000
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 18, 2020
    NP Monica Cantu was so kind to have an unscheduled virtual appointment with me. She was very knowledgeable in assuring me that what I had was not the flu nor the covid-19 virus. She thoroughly evaluated all the details of my symptoms and was confident that it had to do with allergies. She prescribed medications to treat my problems, and I could see a major difference in my allergies. From the 1st day that I began taking the 3 prescription medications, my symptoms subsided significantly. With the passing of just 2 days, all my symptoms were just about nonexistent. Today, Sat., the 4th day of taking the meds, there are no longer any symptoms! Amazing! Thank you, Monica Cantu, for your expertise, kindness, cordiality, and practical knowledge to help me with my allergies! You are much appreciated. Great nurse practitioner! nThank you! from Lawrence Kaneshiro 10/17/2020
    Lawrence Kaneshiro. I hope this appears in Monic — Oct 18, 2020
    Photo: Monica Cantu, FNP-C
    About Monica Cantu, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265849665
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Cantu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Monica Cantu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monica Cantu works at Methodist Physicians iMED Healthcare Associates in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Monica Cantu’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Monica Cantu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Cantu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Cantu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Cantu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

