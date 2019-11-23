See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Roanoke, VA
Monica Cooper, PA

Internal Medicine
4.9 (56)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Monica Cooper, PA

Monica Cooper, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Monica Cooper works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Monica Cooper's Office Locations

    LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd
    1802 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 904-1669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2019
    She has been outstanding and I am so sad to see her leave.
    — Nov 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Monica Cooper, PA

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1821377599
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson College of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Cooper, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Monica Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Monica Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monica Cooper works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Monica Cooper’s profile.

    56 patients have reviewed Monica Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Cooper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

