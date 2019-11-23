Monica Cooper, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica Cooper, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Monica Cooper, PA
Monica Cooper, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Monica Cooper works at
Monica Cooper's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd1802 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 904-1669
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has been outstanding and I am so sad to see her leave.
About Monica Cooper, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1821377599
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Monica Cooper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Cooper accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
56 patients have reviewed Monica Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Cooper.
