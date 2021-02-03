Dr. Monica Dube, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monica Dube, DNP
Overview of Dr. Monica Dube, DNP
Dr. Monica Dube, DNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts, Lowell.
Dr. Dube works at
Dr. Dube's Office Locations
lahey clinic41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
General Internal Medicine, Burlington67 S BEDFORD ST, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-7000
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very helpful, understanding. Answered all my questions. Professional
About Dr. Monica Dube, DNP
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417058801
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts, Lowell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dube has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dube accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dube. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dube.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.