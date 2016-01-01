Monica Hauger, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Hauger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica Hauger, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Monica Hauger, NP
Monica Hauger, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Avon, IN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Hauger's Office Locations
- 1 8607 E US Highway 36 Ste 100, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 208-3813
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Monica Hauger, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659460541
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica Hauger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Hauger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Hauger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Monica Hauger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Hauger.
