Monica Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Johnson, APRN
Overview of Monica Johnson, APRN
Monica Johnson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Monica Johnson's Office Locations
Grace Behavioral Health, LLC100 W 3rd St Ste 305, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 240-2320Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Monica for about 3 years now and do not plan on being a patient of anyone elses!! Absolutely would recommend her to anyone seeking a professional!
About Monica Johnson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679826143
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Monica Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Johnson.
