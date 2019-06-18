Monica Langston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Langston, CRNP
Overview of Monica Langston, CRNP
Monica Langston, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in York, PA.
Monica Langston works at
Monica Langston's Office Locations
-
1
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Center Of York400 Pine Grove Cmns, York, PA 17403 Directions (717) 755-4422Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Monica Langston?
I see her regularly and find her to be very kind, caring and professional. I highly recommend her.
About Monica Langston, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902279664
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica Langston accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Langston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Monica Langston. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Langston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Langston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Langston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.