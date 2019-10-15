See All Counselors in Miami, FL
Monica Milian, LMHC is a Counselor in Miami, FL. 

Monica Milian works at Psychotherapeutic Associates in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunset Office Park
    9380 SW 72nd St Ste 238, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 632-2322
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 15, 2019
    Monica is an exceptional therapist; she makes you feel very comfortable and very much at ease. I highly recommend her.
    About Monica Milian, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043549983
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Miami Children's Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
