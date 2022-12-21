See All Nurse Practitioners in El Paso, TX
Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC

Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX. 

Monica Ogaz works at Wellmed At Zaragoza in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Monica Ogaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed At Zaragoza
    615 N Zaragoza Rd Ste 86, El Paso, TX 79907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 516-6868
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Monica Ogaz?

    Dec 21, 2022
    Dedicated NP who listens to medical needs and gives options for treatments. Very personable and caring!
    Rudy Martinez — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Monica Ogaz to family and friends

    Monica Ogaz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Monica Ogaz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC.

    About Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942782537
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Ogaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Monica Ogaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monica Ogaz works at Wellmed At Zaragoza in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Monica Ogaz’s profile.

    Monica Ogaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Ogaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Ogaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Ogaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Monica Ogaz, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.