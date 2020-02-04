See All Psychologists in Coral Springs, FL
Monica Pedemonte, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Monica Pedemonte, PSY

Psychology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Monica Pedemonte, PSY is a Psychologist in Coral Springs, FL. 

Monica Pedemonte works at Behavioral Health Institute in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Institute Inc.
    1881 N University Dr Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 879-8272
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Monica Pedemonte?

    Feb 04, 2020
    I started seeing Dr. Pedemonte in 2018. I saw her for a little over a year. She helped me manage my anxiety and de-escalate my rapid thoughts. She taught me how to use mindfulness and breathing techniques to help with my anxiety. I had an extremely stressful job in 2019 and my dog passed away. It was an emotionally draining year and my anxiety was at an all-time high. She genuinely cared about my mental health and my progress. She taught me how to get through difficult times and how to see things from a different perspective. I enjoyed having conversations with her and I felt like someone was actually listening to me and all of my rants. The only reason I stopped seeing her was because I moved to a city four hours away. I thank her for everything and I am so grateful to have had her as my therapist.
    — Feb 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Monica Pedemonte, PSY
    How would you rate your experience with Monica Pedemonte, PSY?
    • Likelihood of recommending Monica Pedemonte to family and friends

    Monica Pedemonte's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Monica Pedemonte

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Monica Pedemonte, PSY.

    About Monica Pedemonte, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679560940
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Pedemonte, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Pedemonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Monica Pedemonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monica Pedemonte works at Behavioral Health Institute in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Monica Pedemonte’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Monica Pedemonte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Pedemonte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Pedemonte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Pedemonte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Monica Pedemonte, PSY?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.