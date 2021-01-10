Monica Revels, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Revels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monica Revels, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Monica Revels, LPC is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rock Hill, SC.
Monica Revels works at
Locations
Monica Revels Counseling LLC1477 Ebenezer Rd # G, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 517-3902Monday9:00am - 7:15pmTuesday9:00am - 7:15pmWednesday9:00am - 7:15pmThursday9:00am - 7:15pmFriday9:00am - 7:15pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Monica has a wonderful way with pre-teens and teens. SO GRATEFUL for her. Our daughter loves to talk with her and that's so important at this age for teens to have another adult they trust. She looks forward to her sessions, and we have noticed big changes here at home from coping strategies to attitude.
About Monica Revels, LPC
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1972512192
Education & Certifications
- WINTHROP UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica Revels accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Revels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Monica Revels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Revels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Revels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Revels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.