Monica Riegert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Riegert, CRNP
Overview of Monica Riegert, CRNP
Monica Riegert, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Monica Riegert's Office Locations
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-8124Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Monica Riegert, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083949036
Frequently Asked Questions
Monica Riegert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monica Riegert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Monica Riegert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Riegert.
