See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Monica Stepherson, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Monica Stepherson, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Monica Stepherson, CNP

Monica Stepherson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Lydia Fleck, FNP
Lydia Fleck, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Raimeca Martin, FNP
Raimeca Martin, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Monica Stepherson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2489 Stelzer Rd Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 473-1300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Asthma in Adults
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
ADHD and-or ADD
Asthma in Adults
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Monica Stepherson?

    Dec 16, 2022
    Ms Stepherson, Made me feel relaxed. She was knowledgeable and provided a plan to better my health condition.
    JOHN S LITTLE — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Monica Stepherson, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Monica Stepherson, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Monica Stepherson to family and friends

    Monica Stepherson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Monica Stepherson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Monica Stepherson, CNP.

    About Monica Stepherson, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184864035
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Chamberlain College of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Stepherson, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monica Stepherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Monica Stepherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Monica Stepherson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Stepherson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Stepherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Stepherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Monica Stepherson, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.