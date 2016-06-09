See All Nurse Practitioners in Tulsa, OK
Monica Winford, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Monica Winford, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK. 

Monica Winford works at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St John Medical Center Inc
    1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 744-3528

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Suture Soft Tissue Wound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Monica Winford, APRN.

    About Monica Winford, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679810295
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monica Winford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Monica Winford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monica Winford works at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Monica Winford’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Monica Winford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monica Winford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monica Winford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monica Winford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

