Monica Winford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Monica Winford, APRN
Monica Winford, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 744-3528
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Monica takes time to really listen, does not make you feel rushed. Very thorough. I wish she had her own practice that took Community Care so I could still see her. Can't say enough good things about this medical professional!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679810295
