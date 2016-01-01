Monika Dzierzanowski, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monika Dzierzanowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monika Dzierzanowski, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Monika Dzierzanowski, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine / Science.
Monika Dzierzanowski works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Portage Park4848 W IRVING PARK RD, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (773) 724-6200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Monika Dzierzanowski?
About Monika Dzierzanowski, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1699248526
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine / Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Monika Dzierzanowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Monika Dzierzanowski works at
Monika Dzierzanowski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Monika Dzierzanowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monika Dzierzanowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monika Dzierzanowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.