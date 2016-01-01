Dr. Grace accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview
Dr. Monika-Maria Grace, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Mesa, CA.
Dr. Grace works at
Locations
-
1
Grace Counseling & Psychotherapy Inc.5575 Lake Park Way Ste 100-6, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 381-8472
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Monika-Maria Grace, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, French
- 1497985832
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grace works at
Dr. Grace speaks French.
Dr. Grace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grace.
