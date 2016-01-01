See All Clinical Psychologists in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Monika-Maria Grace, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Monika-Maria Grace, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Monika-Maria Grace, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in La Mesa, CA. 

Dr. Grace works at Grace Counseling & Psychotherapy Inc. in La Mesa, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grace Counseling & Psychotherapy Inc.
    5575 Lake Park Way Ste 100-6, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 381-8472
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Monika-Maria Grace, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497985832
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grace accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Grace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grace works at Grace Counseling & Psychotherapy Inc. in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Grace’s profile.

    Dr. Grace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grace.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Monika-Maria Grace, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.