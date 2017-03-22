Dr. McCoy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monika McCoy, DC
Overview
Dr. Monika McCoy, DC is a Chiropractor in Santa Barbara, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 E Canon Perdido St Ste E1, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 965-0565
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Wow. Never thought it would work so well. Bad hip/knee and after only a few visits, feels so much better.
About Dr. Monika McCoy, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1295837698
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCoy accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCoy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.