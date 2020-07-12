Dr. Monika Plumb, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plumb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Monika Plumb, PHD
Overview
Dr. Monika Plumb, PHD is a Counselor in Carbondale, IL.
Dr. Plumb works at
Locations
Psychological Services Inc.800 W Main St, Carbondale, IL 62901 Directions (618) 529-2273
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I am a psychiatrist who frequently encourages patients to see Dr. Monica Plumb for therapy. I am careful about making any referral and feel no reservation about recommending Dr. Plumb. We have enjoyed several shared patient-clients and I have only heard positive reviews from those engaged in her care. If I had a suffering family member, I would not hesitate to send them to her. Carbondale, IL
About Dr. Monika Plumb, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1073529830
Dr. Plumb accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plumb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plumb works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Plumb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plumb.
