Monilola Layokun accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monilola Layokun, NP
Overview of Monilola Layokun, NP
Monilola Layokun, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Jose, CA.
Monilola Layokun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Monilola Layokun's Office Locations
-
1
Valley Health Center TULLY500 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA 95111 Directions (408) 817-1433Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Monilola Layokun?
About Monilola Layokun, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1639508195
Frequently Asked Questions
Monilola Layokun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Monilola Layokun works at
Monilola Layokun has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Monilola Layokun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monilola Layokun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monilola Layokun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.