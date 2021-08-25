See All Counselors in Fort Worth, TX
Monique Braggs, LPC

Counseling
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Monique Braggs, LPC is a Counselor in Fort Worth, TX. 

Monique Braggs works at Je'serai Therapy Services in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Je'serai Therapy Services
    4500 Mercantile Plaza Dr Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 273-4024
    Monday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Hyperactive Impulsive Type
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Stress
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Monique Braggs, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982148680
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Prairie View A & M University
