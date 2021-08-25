Monique Braggs, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monique Braggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Monique Braggs, LPC
Monique Braggs, LPC is a Counselor in Fort Worth, TX.
Monique Braggs works at
Je'serai Therapy Services4500 Mercantile Plaza Dr Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (214) 273-4024Monday6:00pm - 8:00pmTuesday6:00pm - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Empathetic, honest and understanding. I’m really glad I found her, as I have had poor experiences in the past with therapy. She was sensitive to that, while still giving me the kind of encouragement and push that works best for me.
- Counseling
- English
- 1982148680
- Prairie View A & M University
Monique Braggs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monique Braggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Monique Braggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monique Braggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monique Braggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monique Braggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.