Dr. Monique Matherne, PHD is a Counselor in New Orleans, LA. 

Dr. Matherne works at Psychiatry Nola in New Orleans, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatry Nola
    1426 Amelia St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 289-7878

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Aug 04, 2016
Only therapist (out of 7) I've seen in the last five years who made any progress with me. So amazing, such a great person, and hard on you when you need her to be. So happy I found her and CBT works wonders if she's the one in charge!
Catie O in New Orleans, LA — Aug 04, 2016
Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922236843
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

