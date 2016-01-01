Monique Proto, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Monique Proto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Monique Proto, LPC is a Counselor in North Haven, CT.
Monique Proto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monique Proto2 Linsley St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 640-7454
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Husky Health
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Monique Proto, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1942451158
Education & Certifications
- Branford Hospice
Frequently Asked Questions
Monique Proto accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Monique Proto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Monique Proto works at
Monique Proto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Monique Proto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monique Proto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monique Proto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.