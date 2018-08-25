See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Monique Turner, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Monique Turner, APRN

Monique Turner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Monique Turner works at UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Monique Turner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Medical Center of Southern Nevada
    9320 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 383-3633
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 25, 2018
    I finally found a Provider I could truly trust. Very caring and understanding. Now she moved to the other side of town. I may just have to make the drive.
    Larry Lienau in Las Vegas, NV — Aug 25, 2018
    Photo: Monique Turner, APRN
    About Monique Turner, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851772651
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monique Turner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Monique Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monique Turner works at UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Monique Turner’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Monique Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Monique Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monique Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monique Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

