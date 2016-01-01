Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Monrudee Koutouvidis using Healthline FindCare.
Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP
Overview of Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP
Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from BALL STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Monrudee Koutouvidis works at
Monrudee Koutouvidis' Office Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP
- Internal Medicine
- English, Thai
- Female
- 1033201199
Education & Certifications
- BALL STATE UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Monrudee Koutouvidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Monrudee Koutouvidis works at
Monrudee Koutouvidis speaks Thai.
