See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP

Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from BALL STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Monrudee Koutouvidis works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Monrudee Koutouvidis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Monrudee Koutouvidis?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Monrudee Koutouvidis to family and friends

    Monrudee Koutouvidis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Monrudee Koutouvidis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP.

    About Monrudee Koutouvidis, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Thai
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1033201199
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALL STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Monrudee Koutouvidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Monrudee Koutouvidis works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Monrudee Koutouvidis’s profile.

    Monrudee Koutouvidis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Monrudee Koutouvidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Monrudee Koutouvidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Monrudee Koutouvidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.