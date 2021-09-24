See All Physicians Assistants in Tampa, FL
Mookash Singh, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Mookash Singh, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL. 

Mookash Singh works at Advanced Podiatry in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Podiatry
    2919 W Swann Ave Ste 203, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 875-0555

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 24, 2021
a really nice doctor i was not happy to be there it was for a c & p exam.but he took his time with me it was after 5 pm , but it worked out well very nice man
d a — Sep 24, 2021
About Mookash Singh, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104080092
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Mookash Singh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Mookash Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Mookash Singh works at Advanced Podiatry in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Mookash Singh’s profile.

Mookash Singh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Mookash Singh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mookash Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mookash Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

