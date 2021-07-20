Moraima Garcia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Moraima Garcia, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Moraima Garcia, ARNP
Moraima Garcia, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hialeah, FL.
Moraima Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Moraima Garcia's Office Locations
-
1
Pura Vida Medical Center LLC1738 W 49th St Ste 10, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 698-8432
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Moraima Garcia?
First of all and most important she is incredibly knowledgeable. She listens to all my issues and concerns. For the past 3 years she has been treating me. And my health has been better and improved!!! ????????
About Moraima Garcia, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912429291
Frequently Asked Questions
Moraima Garcia accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Moraima Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Moraima Garcia works at
Moraima Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Moraima Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Moraima Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Moraima Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.