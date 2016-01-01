See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Morgan Holt, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Morgan Holt, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Morgan Holt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Morgan Holt works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover
    2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4404

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Morgan Holt?

Photo: Morgan Holt, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Morgan Holt, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Morgan Holt to family and friends

Morgan Holt's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Morgan Holt

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Morgan Holt, PA-C.

About Morgan Holt, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1548889991
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Morgan Holt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Morgan Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Morgan Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Morgan Holt works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Morgan Holt’s profile.

Morgan Holt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Morgan Holt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Morgan Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Morgan Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.