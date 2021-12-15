See All Nurse Practitioners in Birmingham, AL
Morgan Dean, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Morgan Dean, CRNP

Morgan Dean, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL. 

Morgan Dean works at Grayson Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Morgan Dean's Office Locations

    Homewood Office
    Homewood Office
2200 Lakeshore Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 871-6926
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2021
    Over the passed year I have been under the care of Dr. Todd. She is one of the few doctors that actually still listens and form her care on the individual. Within my appointment(s) she is always focus and determine to resolved my issues with her medical expertise. What honors me the most is that she never gave up on me. I would highly recommend her and if I could leave a 10 star rating I would!
    Carolyn T. — Dec 15, 2021
    Photo: Morgan Dean, CRNP
    About Morgan Dean, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659846921
