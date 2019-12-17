Overview

Morganne Lliteras, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Morganne Lliteras works at MD Now Lake Worth Urgent Care in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Pompano Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.