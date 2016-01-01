See All Psychologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Morris Lasson, PHD

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Morris Lasson, PHD is a Psychologist in Baltimore, MD. 

Dr. Lasson works at Morris S. Lasson, Ph.D. in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Locations

  1. 1
    Morris S. Lasson, Ph.D.
    1314 Bedford Ave Ste 214, Baltimore, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 486-0999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Counseling Services

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    About Dr. Morris Lasson, PHD

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1417023045
