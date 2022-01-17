See All Nurse Practitioners in Hollywood, FL
Muhammad Nawaz, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Muhammad Nawaz, APRN

Muhammad Nawaz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hollywood, FL. 

Muhammad Nawaz works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Muhammad Nawaz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexander Pushka MD PA
    7369 Sheridan St Ste 203, Hollywood, FL 33024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 983-5330
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 17, 2022
    Very through and knowledgeable Answered all my questions in a kind and compassionate manner
    David — Jan 17, 2022
    About Muhammad Nawaz, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1750850863
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Muhammad Nawaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Muhammad Nawaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Muhammad Nawaz works at Office Of Psychiatry in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Muhammad Nawaz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Muhammad Nawaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Muhammad Nawaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Muhammad Nawaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Muhammad Nawaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.