See All Nurse Practitioners in Coral Springs, FL
Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP

Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL. 

Mukesh Wadhwa works at Genesis Medical Center in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Spitzer, ARNP
Mary Spitzer, ARNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
Holli Jarzabek, ARNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Mukesh Wadhwa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Genesis Medical Center
    3000 N University Dr Ste R, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 753-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Mukesh Wadhwa?

    Mar 22, 2017
    I have been a patient of Genesis Medical Group for many years. I have see Dr. Mann as well as Mukesh Wadhwa, NP. From a simple itch to having cancer. This office has never been less than caring, accommodating and professional. I find that having a personal relationship with your care provider is one of the most important relationships you need. A relationship is key to great communication between the front office and the care givers. I am blessed to have this relationship with all!
    Leslie R Weiner in Pompano Beach, FL — Mar 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Mukesh Wadhwa to family and friends

    Mukesh Wadhwa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Mukesh Wadhwa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP.

    About Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306843982
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mukesh Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mukesh Wadhwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mukesh Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mukesh Wadhwa works at Genesis Medical Center in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Mukesh Wadhwa’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Mukesh Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mukesh Wadhwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mukesh Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mukesh Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Mukesh Wadhwa, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.