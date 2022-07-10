Muna Odeh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Muna Odeh, PA-C
Overview
Muna Odeh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chicago, IL.
Muna Odeh works at
Locations
Northelston Immediate and Primary Care4332 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60641 Directions (773) 754-3500
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Muña is the greatest of all time! I love her the way she cares for her patients is like no other ALLAH truly blessed us when HE GAVE US DR. Muña Oder Amen ????
About Muna Odeh, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1104256593
Frequently Asked Questions
Muna Odeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Muna Odeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Muna Odeh.
