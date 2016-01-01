Munachi Okpala, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Munachi Okpala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Munachi Okpala, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Munachi Okpala, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Munachi Okpala works at
Locations
-
1
Adult Neurology6410 Fannin St Ste 1014, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 500-7473Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Munachi Okpala?
About Munachi Okpala, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Igbo, Spanish and Swahili
- 1780862821
Education & Certifications
- Prairie View A & M
Frequently Asked Questions
Munachi Okpala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Munachi Okpala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Munachi Okpala works at
Munachi Okpala speaks Igbo, Spanish and Swahili.
7 patients have reviewed Munachi Okpala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Munachi Okpala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Munachi Okpala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Munachi Okpala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.