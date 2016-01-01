Muriel Scher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Muriel Scher, EDD
Overview
Muriel Scher, EDD is a Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Muriel Scher works at
Locations
A Unique Therapy Center, P.A.7100 Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (802) 236-6567
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Muriel Scher, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1720192321
Muriel Scher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Muriel Scher. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Muriel Scher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Muriel Scher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Muriel Scher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.