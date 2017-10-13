Murphy Martin is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Murphy Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Murphy Martin
Overview
Murphy Martin is a Counselor in McMinnville, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 203 W Main St, McMinnville, TN 37110 Directions (931) 473-8279
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr Martin. He is a compassionate soul but will tell you what you need to hear & how you need to hear it. He's a great consideration for marriage counseling or individual counseling & specializes in codependency or dysfunctional relationships
About Murphy Martin
- Counseling
- English
- 1780621797
Frequently Asked Questions
