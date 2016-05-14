Dr. Glusman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray Glusman, OD
Overview of Dr. Murray Glusman, OD
Dr. Murray Glusman, OD is an Optometrist in Mobile, AL.
Dr. Glusman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Glusman's Office Locations
-
1
Glusman Vision Center105 W I65 Service Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 344-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glusman?
Have used Dr. Glusman for over 25 years. Next generation uses him also. He has seen us through the ordinary and the serious emergency, always with wisdom, a high degree of knowledge in his field, compassion, and kindness. Recommend him highly!
About Dr. Murray Glusman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295707990
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glusman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glusman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glusman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Glusman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glusman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glusman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glusman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.